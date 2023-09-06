Bert L. Chelf

November 15, 1935 - September 1, 2023

Bert L. Chelf, 87, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at his residence.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal. Military honors will be conducted by the Moline American Legion Post #246. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Athletics.

Bert was born on November 15, 1935, in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Bert A. and Arlo Hinkhouse Chelf. He married Juanita Hallmark on December 1, 1957, in Muscatine, Iowa.

Bert was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the 82nd Airborne. He was a truck driver and teamster member of Local 371 driving for Rock Island Motors and Century Motor Freight for 31 years, retiring in 1991. Bert was a fan of all of the University of Iowa Athletics, and he loved to travel.

Bert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Juanita; daughter, Lesley (Todd) Forret; grandchildren, Gracie Forret and Connor Forret.

Bert is preceded in death by a son, David D. Chelf, two brothers and a sister.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.