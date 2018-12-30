November 1, 1933-December 24, 2018
DAVENPORT - Bertha D. Jones, 85, of Davenport, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Memorial Gathering will be 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2018, at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4444 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Inurnment will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.
Bertha Delia Lusso was born on November 1, 1933, in Buffalo, a daughter of Wilbur and Hazel (Creech) Lusso. She married Robert W. Slawson in 1949. Bertha later was united in marriage to Marvin F. Jones in 1968 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Bertha was a property manager for various apartment complexes in the area. She was an accredited residential manager from the Institute of Real Estate Management. She also owned and operated Slawson Market at Pigstand Corner in Pleasant Valley, Uptown Luncheon at Locust & Brady Streets, Davenport, and Yesterday's Treasures, quality pre-owned furniture store in Davenport.
She was an incredible mother, who did what was needed to provide for her family. Bertha enjoyed crafts and antiques.
Bertha is survived by her children: Diane Slawson, Deborah (Timothy, Sr.) Trout, and Robert (Beth) Slawson, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Brooke (Danny) Arnold, Florida, Sarah (J.T.) Williams, Florida, Torry (Tricia) Slawson, Davenport, Luis (Natasha) Esquire, East Moline, Mandy Furne, Bettendorf, Jesse (Michelle) Furne, South Carolina, Brian Slawson, Davenport, Jennifer (Lee) Brandt, Blue Grass, and Rebecca (Mike Bixby, Jr) Slawson, Moline.; twenty-one great-grandchildren, and a brother James (Mary Lou) Lusso, Davenport.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Donnie Lee Slawson, great-grandson, Dylan Arnold, and sisters: Mary Little, Ruby Thorton, and Patricia DelCastillo.
