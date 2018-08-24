Bertron A. Westemeyer

December 21, 1930-August 22, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Bertron Alfred Westemeyer, 87, peacefully passed to be with his wife, Patricia, on August 22, 2018, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline on Sunday, August 26, 2018, from 1-3:30 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School, Christ the King or Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
Born in Houston, Texas, on December 21, 1930, Bert was one of five sons to Alfred and Thelma (Morgan) Westemeyer. The family moved to a farm in Luxenburg, Iowa, before settling in Rock Island. On January 20, 1953, Bert married the love of his life, Patricia Baker. She preceded him in death on January 5, 1972.
Bert graduated from Alleman High School in 1950 and played football at Iowa before serving in the Army National Guard as a sergeant and member of the football team. In 1958, Bert graduated from St. Ambrose, where he played football. He was inducted into Alleman High School and St. Ambrose Halls of Fame.
Bert served as executive vice president for Baker's Dairy, Moline. Bert also worked in the real estate and insurance industries and currently worked for Greater Quad-City Auto Auction.
Survivors include children, Kristine (Jim) Immel, Brian (Nancy) Westemeyer, Janelle (Marty) Kuebrich, Bruce (Sara) Westemeyer, Brent (Cindy) Westemeyer, Barry (Laura) Westemeyer and Bradd Westemeyer; 20 beloved grandchildren and great- grandchildren who knew him as “Grandpa Bert;” brothers, Dave, John (Donna) and Ed (Pauline) Westemeyer; and special friend, Sheila Kraemer.
Bert is preceded in death by a brother, Clint Westemeyer.
