Bessie Wolford

September 12, 1916-June 14, 2018
BLUE GRASS - Bessie M. Wolford, 101, of Blue Grass, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at noon in The Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest in Lone Tree Cemetery, Lone Tree, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice or Grace United Methodist Church, Davenport. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.
Bessie was born September 12, 1916, in rural Columbus Junction, Iowa, a daughter of James and Rosa (Florang) Dvorak. She was united in marriage to Bryce O. Wolford February 13, 1941, at her parent's home in Lone Tree, Iowa. He preceded her in death.
Bessie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Davenport, where she volunteered for many years in various tasks. She was a homemaker and worked for many years with the Girl Scouts. She also enjoyed gardening and baking.
Bessie will be deeply missed by her daughters, Lorna (Mark) Christen, Iowa City, Iowa, and Lois (Michael) Alger, Blue Grass; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one due in October.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bryce; parents, and brothers, James and Johnnie Dvorak.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the special nurses and aides at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice for all the love they have shown for Mom and our family.