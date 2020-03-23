July 12, 1950-March 21, 2020

KEWANEE -- Betsy Landergen Newman, 69, of rural Kewanee, died Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at her home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Per her request, cremation will be accorded and no services are planned at this time. Memorials in her name can be directed to Abilities Plus in Kewanee. Rux Funeral Home, Kewanee, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on July 12, 1950, in Kewanee, the daughter of Kenneth and Olive (Anderson) Landergen. She married Richard Newman on August 11, 1972, in Kewanee. He survives as does a son, Selden Newman of Annawan and a brother Bill Landergen of Kewanee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Bob and an infant son, Richard Jr.

She graduated from Kewanee High School in 1968 and took LPN classes at Black Hawk East. She had worked as a nurse at Kewanee Public Hospital and was also the administrative assistant to the director of nursing at Kewanee Public Hospital. Betsy enjoyed gardening. Her obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.