Bettie J. Peppers

November 13, 1955-March 5, 2019
DAVENPORT - Bettie Jean Peppers, 63, of Davenport passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Mt Olive Church of God in Christ Church. Visitation will be Friday, March 15th, from 5-8 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will be following the service at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Bettie's name may be made to Living Word Ministry Church of God in Christ.
Bettie Jean (Potts) Peppers was born on November 13, 1955, to the late Elder Charles Potts Sr. and Mattie Bell Potts in Indianola, Mississippi. She was the eldest of nineteen children. Bettie accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age. She graduated from Gentry High School in Indianola, Mississippi, and went on to enroll at Mississippi Valley State University, in Itta Bena. She married Elder Cannon Pernell Peppers on January 18, 1976. Bettie and Cannon took their vows seriously even as young adults. Bettie was a true living example of the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31:10-31. She was a wife of noble character.
At age 20, Bettie was a great cook, seamstress, and often made matching Sunday outfits for her family. She made curtains and drapes for windows. She raised vegetable gardens, canned fruits and vegetables, made her own dill pickles, while going to college and working in the evening. Bettie went on the complete her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama, and later earned a Master's degree in Business Administration, from Texas A & M University. Her commitment to excellence in education, entrepreneurship, strength, and tenacity inspired her children to follow in her footsteps.
In addition to her role as loving wife and mother, Bettie served as first lady to Elder Cannon Peppers at 4 different COGIC Congregations; 3 in Alabama and currently Living Word Ministry COGIC. Her role as first lady began in 1982 and continued until the Lord called her home. During her time as first lady, she was a woman of elegance, class, leadership by example, and quiet strength. She sang in the church choir, taught series on Fruits of the Spirit on 5th Sunday Women's Day, cooked breakfast for the Sunday School Children, built and hosted the church website, and was webmaster of the church website. She designed church letterhead, envelopes, business cards, flyers, and prepared church training and seminar materials.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elder Charles Potts Sr., one brother, Isaac Potts, and one sister Sabrina Potts.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories her caring and devoted husband, Elder Cannon Peppers Sr. of Davenport, Iowa; one son Cannon (Quinesha) Peppers, Jr. of Snellville, Ga., four grandchildren (Joshua, Lauryn, Kaitlyn, Cannon III); one daughter Erica Peppers of Knoxville, Tenn.; her mother: Mattie Bell Potts; eight sisters and eight brothers, Charlean (Wesley) Campbell of DeSoto, Texas; Patricia (Timothy) Batts of Memphis, Tennessee; Charles (Linda) Potts Jr. of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Priscilla (Peter) Fellows of Brandon, Mississippi; Diann (Melvin) Warren of Memphis, Tennessee; Alice Potts of Houston, Texas; James (Stacy) Potts of Huntsville, Alabama; John (Pleshettah) Potts of Huntsville, Alabama; Jacqueline (Curtis) Boddy of Jackson, Mississippi; David (Velma) Potts of (Indianola, Mississippi); Jonathan Potts of Houston, Texas; Timothy Potts of Huntsville, Alabama; Brandon (Angeleta) Potts of Memphis, Tennessee; Pretrina Potts of Memphis, Tennessee; Lydia (Daryl) Perry of Memphis, Tennessee; Shadrack (Camilla) Potts of (Indianola, Mississippi) and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, church family, and treasured friends.
