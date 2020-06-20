× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 27, 1930-June 18, 2020

SILVIS -- Betty A. Hart, 89, of Silvis, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Moline is assisting the family.

Betty was born on October 27, 1930, in Columbia, Mo., the daughter of Leslie and Iolene Alma (Page) Fahrner. She married Ed Bernhagen, Davenport, Iowa, in 1952, Roger L. Chappell, Davenport, Iowa, in 1977 and Bob C. Hart, Honolulu, HI, in 1986.

Betty graduated from Heights Academy, Ottumwa, Iowa. She received her BA from the University of Iowa in 1951. Betty then went on to receive her MA from the University of Iowa in 1974. She then received her Ph.d. from the University of Iowa 1978. She was appointed by the governor of Iowa to the Iowa Council for Children and served two terms.

She had a private pilot's license, taught school in Davenport for several years and later had the Betty Chappell Insurance Agency in Rock Island, Ill. She loved to read and enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her children; Cindy (Arnold) Aune, Randy Bernhagen, and Sandi (Doug) Jackson, grandsons; Christopher Aune, Chase Jackson, and Connor Jackson, great-grandchildren; Kellan and Violet Aune.