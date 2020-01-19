Betty Anne Nelson

Betty Anne Schmidt was born to Hugo and Hedwig (Hadie) Schmidt, February 6, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, with older brother Richard and two older sisters Suzanne (Sally) and JoAnne. She attended grade school through high school in Davenport and attended one year at MacMurray College, Jacksonville, Ill. Married 56 years, Betty Anne married John William (Bill) Nelson, February 17, 1951. Betty Anne was a loving mother of three children, Richard (b. '53), David (b. ‘54) and Betsy (b. ‘55). When asked her greatest joy, Betty Anne said "My joy was spending time with my children!". She loved being a homemaker, wife and mother. Betty worked where she enjoyed interacting with the public including as a buyer for The Little Stone House, Davenport Visiting Nurses Association, President of the New Neighbors Association, Saratoga, Calif., and as a sales representative at a gift shop in Woodland, Calif.