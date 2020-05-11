August 3, 1932 - April 18, 2020
NORMAL -- Betty Darlene (Mummey) Nestrick, age 87, of Normal, Ill., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill.
She was born on August 3, 1932, to Roy and Lou (Whitney) Mummey at her grandmother Elenor Whitney's house in Beverly, Ill. She married Donald Nestrick on June 6, 1951, at the Plainville Methodist Church.
Betty was a member of the Kinderhook Baptist Church and The First Baptist Church of Aledo. She attended the Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, Ill., with her daughter, Beth and son-in-law, Charlie Louck. Betty was a homemaker, wife and mother to five children and was always helping others however she could. Betty enjoyed playing cards and sewing in her spare time. She loved her family and grandchildren very much and will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her children; Linda and Kevin Conway of Sherrard, Ill., Beth and Charlie Louck of Bloomington, Ill., Gary and Renee Nestrick of Sharpsburg, Ga., Richard Nestrick of Normal, Ill., and Marsha and Randy Marshall of Jerseyville, Ill.; fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great- grandchildren; sisters, Wanda (Donald) O'Hara of Quincy, Ill., and Dorothy Hutt of Bettendorf, Iowa.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald Nestrick; daughter-in-law, Cherie Nestrick; granddaughter, Becky Marshall; sister, Marjorie Patterson; brother, Charles Mummey and brothers-in-law, Donald Patterson and Robin Hutt.
Graveside service will be held privately and interment will be at Kinderhook Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
