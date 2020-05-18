× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 4, 1926-May 15, 2020

WEST LIBERTY — Betty Dean Probst, 93, peacefully passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community.

Family graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the North Prairie Cemetery, West Liberty. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Betty's memory to the Muscatine Women's Domestic Violence Shelter, donations may be mailed to Cinda Pierce 1211 Logan Street Muscatine, Iowa 52761. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Betty's family.

Betty Dean Probst was born August 4, 1926, near Santa Fe, Missouri, the daughter of Alva and Antonetta (Petersen) Smith. On February 22, 1947, she was united in marriage to Hugh Probst at West Liberty. Betty was a Cadet Nurse during World War II. Betty and her husband Hugh were lifetime farmers in the West Liberty and Columbus Junction areas. She was a leader for 4-H, along with participating in Hartapee Club, Union Valley Club, Fort Knightly, and many other charities. Betty also enjoyed watching birds, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family.

Betty is survived by her five children: Steven (Jan) Probst of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; Cinda Pierce of Muscatine; Linda (Dave) Olsen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Bob Probst of West Liberty; and Tom (Carolyn) Probst of West Liberty. She is also survived by two sisters: Lucille (Raymond) Bergthold of Dallas, Texas, and Joyce Juvan of North Liberty. She will be dearly missed by her twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and many friends and neighbors. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Helen and Florin Smith, husband Hugh, and son-in-law: Wayne Pierce.