Betty Gillespie

September 2, 1930-August 11, 2018
SILVIS — Betty M. Gillespie, 87, of Silvis passed away Aug. 11, 2018, at her home.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. Schroder Mortuary, Silvis, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Betty was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Renwick, Iowa, to Carl and Frances Kelling. She married James Gillespie on April 14, 1951. She worked as a housekeeper, babysitter, home health aide and a writer.
Survivors include children, Colleen, David (Brenda), Debra and Juli (Steve); grandchildren, Justin and Daniel (Eryn); great-grandchildren, Elijah and Lillian; sisters, Faith (Glenn) and Bonnie (David).
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, James.
