Betty Horn

June 14, 2018

MORRISON, Ill. - Betty J. Horn, 93, Morrison, Ill., died peacefully in her home, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with luncheon to follow at First Baptist Church in Morrison. Rev. Dick Adams and Betty's grandson Brandon Barker of West Des Moines, Iowa, will be co-officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the Kingsbury Cemetery, Erie, Ill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church and the Victory Center Rescue Mission in Clinton, Iowa.

