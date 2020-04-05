× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 18, 1928-March 31, 2020

DAVENPORT -- A private service for Betty J. Albrecht was held at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home on Friday, April 3rd.

Betty died peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf, where she had resided for 5 years.

Betty Jean Westrum was born August 18, 1928, in Stratford, Iowa, a daughter of Ernest Westrum and Hazel (Angstrom) Westrum.

Betty was united in marriage to Maurice Albrecht on September 5, 1953, in Clare, Iowa. Maurice died in 2017.

As her children entered high school, Betty found employment at Marycrest College in Davenport so her children could attend college with free tuition. There, Betty worked her way up from bookstore clerk to director of financial aid, and retired in 1993. Betty and Maurice were “snowbirds” for many years after retirement, spending winters in Apache Junction, Ariz. At home, Betty doted on her grandchildren, and generously shared her homegrown grape jelly and peach and cherry pies with family and friends. Every visitor to her kitchen made a beeline to the cookie jar.

Memorials are suggested to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in Davenport.