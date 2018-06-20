December 19, 1923-June 16, 2018
BETTENDORF — Betty J. Ligeno, 94, of East Moline, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, Moline. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Betty was born on December 19, 1923, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Harry R. and Esther Bonggren Youngberg. She married Ely Ligeno on December 5, 1943 in Moline; he preceded her in death on February 20, 2009. Betty worked part time in her parents' business, Flowerland Florist, making corsages and sending monthly statements. For many years, she was active in the East Moline PTA and played bridge every Wednesday afternoon. Betty loved visiting with her neighbors, reading, working crossword puzzles, making beautiful bows for presents, and watching family members open their Christmas gifts. She loved spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Fred) Dirks, Moline; son, Louis (Jean) Ligeno, Maquoketa, Iowa; granddaughters, Kerri (Bill) Isaacson, Aurora, Illinois, and Beth (Roger) Rhodes, Middleton, Wisconsin; grandsons, Paul (Denise) Hayden, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Patrick (Catherine) Hayden, Chicago; and five great-grandchildren.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.