October 7, 1923-December 16, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services for Betty J. Smith, 95, of Bettendorf will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the mortuary. Mrs. Smith died on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the Iowa Masonic Health Care Facility in Bettendorf.
Betty Jean Nuss was born on October 7, 1923, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Hallie (Longfield) Nuss. Following her graduation from high school, she married L.A. Smith on February 20, 1943, in Davenport. He preceded her in death in January of 2015. Betty was employed as the credit manager for many years at Sherwin-Williams Paint Company in Davenport, retiring in 1982. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Plus 60, NARFE, and AARP.
Surviving members of the family include a son, Donald (Debra) Smith of Bettendorf; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in by her husband, her parents, and a brother, Kenneth.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.