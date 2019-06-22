September 10, 1926-June 6, 2019
ELDRIDGE - Betty Jane (Levetzow) Noll, 92, passed away June 6, 2019, at Grand Haven in Eldridge.
Per her wishes, she was cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, Davenport, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice Care.
Betty was born on September 10, 1926, in a farm house on the Model Dairy Farm in Davenport to Arthur and Malinda Levetzow. She was the second of eleven children. Betty married Elmer Noll in 1946. He passed away in 1988. Betty graduated from Davenport High School. She worked at the Model Dairy Ice Cream Store dipping ice cream cones and selling two dips for 5 cents. Her first full-time job was a checker for the Gas Rationing Board. She and her husband owned and operated Noll Trucking in Grand Mound for 22 years. She retired from American Mutual Insurance. Betty enjoyed volunteering through the church, community club, and school. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty is survived by sons, Steven (Pamela) Noll, Vancouver, Washington and David (Diane) Noll, LeClaire, Iowa. She is also survived by grandchildren: Michael Noll, A.J. Noll, Patrick Noll, Kelly (Ryan) Salvador and Heather Noll; great grandchildren, Ava and Anna Salvador; sisters: Elsie Quick, Darlene (Carl) Rahlf, Carol Hess and Ruth Behan; sisters-in-law, Viola Levetzow, Lois Levetzow and Betty Levetzow; and brother-in-law, James Stoefen.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Tyler; sister, JoAnn Stoefen; brothers: Robert Levetzow, Earl Levetzow, Harvey Levetzow, Walter (Arline) Levetzow and Ralph Levetzow; and brothers-in-law, Walter Quick and Bill Hess.