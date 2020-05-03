× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 24, 1929- April 26, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Betty Jean Scherer, 91, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.

A private service will held and burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Senior Star at Elmore Place. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Betty was born April 24, 1929, to Harry and Helen Diedrich in DeKalb, Illinois, She married George Howard Scherer on October 7, 1950. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage before he passed away.

Betty worked for 25 dedicated years at Bettendorf Middle School as the secretary; she also volunteered at Genesis, helping surgical patients. She enjoyed watching her granddaughters' sporting events and other activities. You could always find a murder mystery or romance novel in Betty's hands. She also loved to sit by the lake in Minnesota or on the beaches in Florida.

Betty will be missed by her sons, Jim (Sue) Scherer, Jack (Lois) Scherer; daughter, Joy (Steve) Saladino; granddaughters, Shae Saladino, Stephanie (Nate) Becker, Sarah Saladino, Samantha (Jack) Urban, Shyanne Saladino, Rachael (Victor) Scherer Roche; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Orrin, Blake, Gunnar, Baby Roche; and brothers, Bob (Kay) Diedrich and David (Andrea) Diedrich.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.