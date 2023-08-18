Betty Joann Klockenga

December 9, 1939 - August 15, 2023

Betty Joann Klockenga Meier Vroman passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Rock River Hospice in Sterling, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday August 18, 2023, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home Port Byron. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Loraine United Methodist Church 28782 E 2000th St, Prophetstown, Illinois, 61277. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery Prophetstown, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice, St. Jude Children's Hospital or the family.

Betty Jo was born on December 9, 1939, at Sterling Community Hospital. Betty Jo went to Geneseo Schools graduating in 1958. She was in 4H for 10 years earning awards for clothing and her two calves. She also sold Avon for 10 years. Betty Jo started working at Wirth's Market for four years, Skeeter Meier Grocery Store for three years and Ray Mulcay doing book keeping for three years. Betty Jo also volunteered for 10 years at Good Samaritan in Prophetstown doing hair. She then worked at the Rustic Inn for 50 years, retiring in 2019, at the age of 80.

In 1958, she married Ronald Meier with whom she had three children. Betty Jo married Dan Vroman on Thanksgiving Day November 26, 1987. Together they ran The Rustic Inn in Hillsdale, Illinois.

Survivors include her husband Daniel Vroman of Hillsdale, Illinois; daughters: Roxane (Scott) Gluff of Prophetstown, Illinois, Ronda Davison of Jefferson City, Missouri; son, Randy (Lisa) Meier of Morrison, Illinois; five grandchildren: Coty (Betony) Gluff and Erica (Cory) Heaton, all of Prophetstown, Jessica (Jason) Covington of Jefferson City, Missouri, Brandon (Taylor) Meier and William Meier, all of Morrison; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; brothers: Cary (Donna) Klockenga of Geneseo, Illinois, and Gilbert (Marian) Klockenga of Prophetstown, Illinois; stepchildren: Ken Vroman and Danette Roberts; and their kids: Kyle, Denise, Katie, Zach, AJ and Joby.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Lorena Klockenga; in-laws, Alvin and Betty Vroman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Dan (Eileen) Stone, Frances Klockenga, Nancy Klockenga, Greg Vroman and Glady's Vroman.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.