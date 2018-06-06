Betty Krana

September 17, 1938-June 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Betty Jean Krana, 79, of Davenport, passed away on June 1, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones, at Trinity Bettendorf.
Funeral services for Betty will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty Jean Baclet was born on September 17, 1938, the daughter of Albert and Hilda (Borcher) Baclet. She married Huie Krana in 1962. To this union were born two sons, Randy and Ronnie Krana, and one daughter, Sheila Krana; six grandchildren, Jon (Toni) Krana, Amber Krana, Colt (Shelley) Krana, Kayla Krana, Kyle (Hannah) Dalton, Danielle Vrana; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by both brothers, Gary (Sandy) Baclet and Butch (Sherry) Baclet, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Huie Krana; son, Ronnie Krana; parents; sister, Marilyn Burrow; and brother, Jerry Baclet.
Betty spent her earlier years working as a bartender and at Gary's Quick Service Gas Station. She later retired to care for her parents. She enjoyed spending time with family and going to the casino. She was the rock of her family and loved her children and grandchildren deeply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Randy Krana.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.