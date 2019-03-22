September 30, 1925-March 20, 2019
MOLINE - Betty L. Blunt, 93, of Moline, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 41st Street, Moline, with The Rev. Santina Poor officiating. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the church.
The former Betty Lorraine West was born September 30, 1925, in Decatur, Illinois, to Carl E. and Elizabeth (Newton) West. She married Dudley G. Blunt on December 5, 1943. They were married over sixty years until his passing in 2014.
Betty worked as a secretary for the Moline School System for twenty six years. She was proud of her Lifetime PTA Award. She liked to play cards and bingo and go to the casino. Betty was very outgoing, loved people and animals (especially her son's dog Abby - they were buddies). She was a member of Hope United Church of Christ (previously Gordon Memorial Congregational and Plymouth Gordon United Church of Christ) for over seventy years and considered the church and its members as her second family. Betty belonged to Ruth Circle, Visitation Committee, Memorial Committee and supervised the funeral luncheons for several years. Her giving and caring personality showed as she always put others first. She loved and was proud of her family, always taking interest in what was going on in their lives. Bettys' favorite saying is "It's nice to be important but more important to be nice."
Those left to honor her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Candy and Todd Herbst; her son, Dudley E. Blunt; two grandsons, Drew Herbst and his wife Kim and Jacob Blunt; two great granddaughters, Alysia Erritt and Josie Herbst; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Betty's family gives special thanks to Hope Creek Care Center and Hospice staff who made Betty's stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.