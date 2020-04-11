× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 25, 1933-April 7, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Betty L. De Lap, 87, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House on Wednesday, April 7, 2020, with her beloved son by her side.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be inurned at the Rock Island National Cemetery next to her husband. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church Davenport, Iowa.

Betty was born on February 25, 1933, in Galva, Illinois, to Reginald and Norine Smith. Following graduation from high school, Betty went on to earn her nursing degree from Scott Community College in 1958. Betty was united in marriage to Herbert De Lap on October 15, 1950; he preceded her death. She was a nurse at many local health care facilities in the Quad-Cities before she retired in 1995. Betty was a member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church her whole life. Before her health declined, Betty loved to knit, doing crossword puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune. Betty always had a constant companion with her cats and dogs.

Those left to honor her memory are her son Ken, and her nieces: Rebecca (Gary) Ludwig, Jacque Eicher, Margaret (Ray) Cole, and Jolynne (Joe) Litzenberger. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert, her parents, her brothers Donald and Jack Smith.

Online condolences may be made to Betty's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com