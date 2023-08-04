Betty L. McMahon

July 5, 1932 - July 29, 2023

Betty L. McMahon, 91, of Muscatine, passed away July 29, 2023, after a brief illness.

Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at New Era Lutheran Church. Pastor Aleese Kenitzer will officiate. Burial will take place in Harker Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.

The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's honor, in care of Rhonda and will be distributed to Betty's favorite causes.

Betty was born on July 5, 1932, on a farm in Sweetland Township, the daughter of Clarence and Vivian McCleary Berry. She married Robert "Bud" McMahon on August 27, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2022.

Betty was employed as a Lab Technician at Grain Processing Corporation, leaving to become a full-time homemaker when her daughter started school. She was a Girl Scout Leader at Franklin School and became active in politics at this time. From John Kennedy to Joe Biden, a span of 60 years, she worked hard to get Democrats elected to local, state, and national levels. She served as co-chair of the Muscatine County Democratic party for many years.

Betty wore many hats. She was a bookkeeper for Fox Construction, sold Avon, and was a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant for many years. Betty was Bud's main herdsman for the purebred Charolais cattle herd, doing chores and keeping the books. The most important hats she wore were of a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and cousin. She enjoyed family gatherings and was determined to keep her extended family together.

Betty was a member of New Era Lutheran Church for over 54 years, serving on the church council and singing in the choir. It was at this church that her parents met. She was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge where her and Bud danced every Saturday night. Winters found her and Bud in Florida, attending dances, enjoying their cherished friends. They were fortunate to be able to travel to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, England, and Ireland.

Betty loved to cook and was famous for her mac and cheese and chocolate chip cake. Her son-in-law called her the "Casserole Queen." She loved bowling and had many 200 plus games. Betty loved her flowers, her hummingbirds, and feeding a feral cat colony. She never knew a stranger and spent her last days on earth at the Muscatine County Fair.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Wittmer and husband, Jim, of Muscatine; two grandchildren: Jamie Wittmer and Robert "Robbie" Wittmer and wife, Amber; four great-grandchildren: Claysha and significant other, Jake, Paislee, Harper, and Jude; sister, Wanda McCullough; sister-in-law, Helen Berry, both of Muscatine; brother-in-law, Jim Wade of Wapello; several special nieces and nephews; and her dog, Nikki.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two siblings: Bob Berry and Bertie Wade; and brother-in-law, Wayne McCullough.