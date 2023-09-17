Betty L. Stripe

May 12, 1921 - September 14, 2023

Betty L. Stripe, 102, of Rock Island, Illinois passed away on September 14, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the ASPCA or QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Betty was born May 12, 1921, in Mercer County near Joy, Illinois, to Lyle and Mildred (Boruff) Kistler. A graduate of Joy High School, she attended Rock Island Business College.

She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lt. Herschel F. Stripe on December 21, 1944, and he preceded her in death in December of 1975.

While living in Cedar Rapids, she was active in the PTA, Camp Fire Girls, and Cub Scouts.

When they moved back to Rock Island, she was employed at McCabes Department Store until they closed. Betty was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Milan, Illinois. Her favorite hobby was playing scrabble with friends and family.

Surviving Betty is her son, Jim (Sandy) Stripe, Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her younger sister, Bonnie J. Kistler Hinde, Highland Park, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Barbara Stripe Kimm; and her grandson, Jason Stripe.

