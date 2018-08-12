Betty Lindbom

August 21, 1938-August 4, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Betty Jean Lindbom, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018, at her home.
Private Graveside services and inurnment will be held at a later date in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a personal sympathy card may be shared with the family in care of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island 61201.
Betty Jean was born on August 21, 1938, in Kinston, Alabama, a daughter of Jean Madison and Myrtie Mae (Kendrick) Adams. She grew up in Crestview, Fla., and married Lawrence “Larry” Lindbom on September 5, 1958, in Defuniak Springs, Fla. Betty worked as a clerk at the United States Postal Service for 19 years. She was a longtime member of Bettendorf Christian Church.
Left to cherish Betty's memory are her husband, Lawrence, Rock Island; children, Cynthia Lindbom, Tipton, Iowa, Richard (Suzanne) Lindbom and Kristina Kaye (Larry) Zellmer, all of Pleasant Valley, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
