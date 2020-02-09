January 11, 1927-January 23, 2020

MUSCATINE -- Betty Lorraine (Crow) Maisenbach, the daughter of Howard Wilson Crow and Alvina Minnie (Massey) Crow, was born on January 11, 1927, in Muscatine. Iowa. She received her education in Muscatine graduating from Muscatine High School in 1944.

Betty was baptized and confirmed on February 11, 1939, and was currently a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona.

Betty married Morris Peter Maisenbach on August 28, 1947. Three children were born out of their union: Melodie, Peter and Kevin. In 1959, after living in Columbus Junction, Bennett and Tipton, Iowa, they moved to Rock Island, Illinois.

Through the years, Betty served as a teacher aid, worked for Al Boyles Realty in Rock Island, sang in many church choirs, volunteered in many churches and served as a leader in the Steven Ministries program. She was involved with Girl Scouts and with the Parent Teacher Association. She also enjoyed cooking and eating Chinese food and participating in her Pegasus Investment Club.

In retirement, Betty and Peter spent their summers in Rock Island and their winters in Green Valley, Arizona. Most recently, Betty lived at Emerald Grove Assisted Living in Mesa, Arizona. It was here that she died on January 23, 2020, at the age of 93.