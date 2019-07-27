March 27, 1937-July 25, 2019
DAVENPORT - Betty Lou Lange entered the waiting arms of God on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 516 Fillmore Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Sunday from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's or Handicapped Development Center.
Betty was born to Herman Claus Carl and Marie (Rueth) Lange on March 27, 1937 in Davenport, Iowa. She had three older brothers – Donald, Robert, and Herman Lange. A life-long resident of Davenport, Betty graduated from Davenport High School (Class of 1955) and Marycrest College with a BA in Elementary Education.
For forty-three years, Betty taught the children of Davenport – two years teaching pre-first grade at Jefferson Elementary and forty-one years teaching first grade at Adams elementary. For those 41 years, she was in the same wonderful, whimsical room that captivated so many children. She gave her students the love of learning. Betty retired from teaching in 2002, with only one other teacher in the district with more seniority.
A lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Betty was proud to share her teaching skills by being an instructor for religious education for 17 years. She served the church in so many ways: two years on the Parish Council, taking care of the church flowers, working on the Parish Bazaar and in the Nursery, visiting the sick and was privileged to be a Eucharistic Minister. In later years, she served by bringing Holy Communion to the homebound seniors at the Marycrest Senior Living Facilities.
For almost ten years, Betty resided at Marycrest Senior Living and especially enjoyed the friendships she developed with the other residents. Until her death, she resided at Senior Star Assisted Living. Senior Star was a place of love and caring for her. She made many friends among both the residents and staff.
Her memberships included: St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, PTA, DEA, NEA and ISEA.
According to Betty, her greatest joys were God, the Blessed Mother, her family and her church. Her nieces and nephews (and grand-nieces and nephews) were so dear to her heart.
God helped Betty through three brain tumors and many health challenges. (Praise His Name!) Born with just one hand, she could do almost anything. If she couldn't do it…she figured out a way to get around it. She considered it a gift from God.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Don and Bob, her dear aunts and uncles (many of whom she helped care for when they were older), a very special sister-in-law and her husband – Ardis and Glenn Viviani, her biggest fan, Greg Viviani, beloved niece, Brenda Chaney, and her beautiful angel and great-niece, Elizabeth Ann Winckler.
She is survived by her brother Herman (Joan) Lange, sister-in-law, Mary Lange, nieces and nephews – Lisa McKirgan , Lori (Hal) Winckler, Brad (Ann) Lange, Jane Lange, Jill (Jon) LaFrenz, Harold Lange, Debbie (Nick) Dockum, Gwen (Ron) Smith, and Vicki (Randy) Stoebner, along with many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff and residents of Senior Star Assisted Living, who gave Betty so much loving care, as well as Tish Knoeffel, who gave Betty so much joy!
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.