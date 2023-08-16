Betty M. Esterdahl

November, 7, 1924 - August 14, 2023

Betty M. Esterdahl, 98, formerly of Moline passed way Monday August 14, 2023 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at Sacred Heart Church Gathering Center. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Betty was born November 7, 1924 in Rock Island, the daughter of John and Bernadine (Schneider) Stulir. She married Wade L. Esterdahl on April 17, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. He preceded her in death on February 10, 1993.

Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society, Retirees Club and also sang in the Senior and Resurrection Choir at Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Monica Esterdahl, East Moline, Melanie (Pedro) Lara, Moline; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a brother, Jim (Sandra) Stulir, Moline. She was preceded in death by son, Geoffrey Esterdahl and a brother, John Stulir.

