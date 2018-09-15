May 26, 1927-September 13, 2018
MUSCATINE — Betty Mae Sauer, 91, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018.
Memorials may be made to New Era Lutheran Church.
Betty Mae Silberhorn was born on May 26, 1927, in Muscatine, and lived her entire life there. She was the daughter of August Fred and Dora Catherine Beckman Silberhorn. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School, class of 1945. She married Danforth W. Sauer on September 13, 1945, in Muscatine. They began their life adventure together on Dan's family farm in rural Muscatine, where they raised their four children.
Attending the New Era Lutheran Church was their cornerstone as they built a life. Betty taught Sunday school and was very active in church activities. She was a 4-H leader, County Extension and Home Demonstration Club member. Betty's passion was having a garden, and growing as many flowers and trees as space allowed. She enjoyed belonging to the Muscatine Garden Club and became a Master Gardener.
Betty and Dan operated the Golden Chain Café in Lowden and later Sauer's Dining Wheel Cafeteria in Muscatine. Betty was a Realtor with Gibson and Gibson in Muscatine and retired from Scott's Outdoors. She also participated in Leadership Muscatine.
Betty loved cooking and baking. At her restaurants she baked pies, cakes and her famous cinnamon rolls from scratch. She once entered a Pillsbury Bake-Off and receiving an award for her Swiss Sugar Kuchen coffee cake. Betty loved cats and was an arm chair traveler through reading.
Those left to honor her memory include a daughter, Vicki Hampton and husband, Terry, of Dumas, Texas; a son, Scott Sauer and wife, Jane, of Muscatine; eight grandchildren, Neil, Jennifer, Melissa, Sarah, Amy, Molly, Rebecca and Andrew; 12 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Janis Sauer of Tipton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dan; two sons, Barry and Craig Sauer; and one brother, Elmer Silberhorn.