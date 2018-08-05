Betty Morgan

August 7, 2018 - July 31, 2018
COAL VALLEY - Betty Jane Morgan, 89, of Coal Valley, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 9221 148th Ave., Orion. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., 1301 4th St., Orion. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beulah Presbyterian Church.
Betty was born on February 9, 1929, in Moline, the daughter of Rex L. and Clara Jane (Davis) Van Sickle. She married Duane T. Morgan on April 16, 1950, at the Orion United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2014.
Betty was an active member of the Beulah Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and was involved in the Mariner's Club. She was a member of various local organizations including the International PEO Sisterhood, Juniors Woman's Club, Angus Beef Boosters, President of the Sunny Hill Social Club, Red Hat Society, and Nifty Fifty Luncheon Ladies. She was an avid reader in the McGuffey Readers Book Club. In her younger years, Betty was active with the Orion School District PTA and the Orion Baseball League.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra J. McBride, Moline; son, Dennis D. (Cathy) Morgan, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Drew (Danette) Morgan, Coal Valley, Derik Morgan, Davenport, and Cade (Meghan) Morgan, Prosper, Texas; great-grandchildren, Adi Cunningham, Maverick Morgan, and Everly Jane Morgan; step grandchildren, Lori McBride, Kerri (Robert) McBride-Riley; step-great-grandchildren, Mary Margaret Riley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Bill McBride, grandchild, Larry, and sister, Alice Coulter.
Special thanks to the Hope Creek Staff, as well as Dr. Acosta, Dr. Castro and Dr. Porubcin that cared for mom so kindly.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.