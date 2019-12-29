September 10, 1922-December 22, 2019

EMPIRE, Mich. -- Betty Seran, 97, of Empire, Michigan, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her home.

Betty was born on September 10, 1922, in Muscatine, Iowa, to the late Elmer and Rosie (Blaesing) Doyle. She married the love of her life, John Edward Seran on April 15, 1950. He preceded her in death. Betty had a great work ethic, in her early years she worked for an investments and securities company in Davenport. She later became employed with the Americana Nursing Home. Over the course of her career, Betty became the Chief Administrator for the Americana. She always took wonderful care of people, not only the folks at the nursing home but also her family. She was a devoted mother to her five children.