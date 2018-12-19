Betty Thibodeaux

October 14, 1927-December 17, 2018
DAVENPORT — A Memorial Mass for Betty Lou Thibodeaux, 91, of Davenport will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or Addi's Faith Foundation. Addi's Faith Foundation provides research and financial aid to children and their families fighting brain tumors cancer. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Betty Lou passed away peacefully Monday, December 17, 2018, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.
Betty Lou Harden was born on October 14, 1927, in Durango, Colorado, along with her twin sister, Betty Lee. They were the twin daughters of James Isaac and Gladys (Wolverten) Harden. She was united in marriage to Joseph Thibodeaux on February 18, 1949, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 3, 1975.
Betty Lou was primarily a homemaker, raising her four daughters. Betty Lou loved to dance and was never one to slow down. She enjoyed staying active.
Betty Lou is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Mannen, Moline, and Jo Ellen (Terry) Hepner, and Sherri Jabanoski, all of Fountain Hill, Arizona; grandchildren, Joseph (Amanda) Thibodeaux, Eldridge, Terry (Kari) Hepner Jr., Monmouth, Illinois, Brandi Dixon, Bettendorf, Aaron (Ami) Winter, Galesburg, Illinois, Bryce Jabanoski, Fountain Hills, Arizona, Joshua Mannen, Moline, Dustin Hepner, Germany, and Glen (Connie) Dixon, Coal Valley; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Karen) Harden, Davenport; special nieces, Connie Moore and Terri Moeller; and special friends, Jan Tappa and Bonnie Bhyle.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Crislyn Winter; a son-in-law, James Jabanoski; a great-grandson, Paul Winter; her parents; her twin sister, Betty Lee Little; a sister, Barbara Spaulding; a brother, Robert Harden; and her partner of 39 years, Edward Housley. May they rest in peace.
Betty Lou's family would like to thank her niece Connie Moore and her favorite granddaughter, Brandi Dixon, for all of the dedication, love, and compassion they shared with her.
