Betty Urmie

September 17, 1931-November 20, 2018
WALCOTT - Betty J. Urmie, 87, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at her home.
A private burial was held on Friday, November 23, 2018, in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City, Iowa, or Walcott Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Betty was born on September 17, 1931, to Walter and Blanche (Perrigo) Adams in Clarence, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Raymond Urmie on July 14, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa. Betty farmed with her husband and also worked for the Davenport Community School District. She enjoyed weaving rugs, gardening and spending time outdoors on the farm.
Those left to honor her memory include her children: Carol and Dr. Michael Boblit of Davenport, Iowa, Mary and David Mellon of Davenport, Iowa, Ray Urmie of Moline, Illinois, and Daniel and Nancy Urmie of Long Grove, Iowa; sister, Gladys Reamy of Moline, Illinois; grandchildren: Melissa (Dustin) Edkin of Moline, Illinois, Amy (Joe) Ritcher of Waukee, Iowa, and Samantha (Reid) Grunwald of Long Grove, Iowa; step grandson, Andrew Mellon; and great grandchildren: Benjamin Hendricks, Lana Edkin, Nolan Edkin, Hattie Ritcher and Audrie Ritcher.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Urmie; infant granddaughter, Kathleen Urmie; sister, Nadine Raines; brother, Lendell Adams; father, Walter Adams; and mother, Blanche Adams.