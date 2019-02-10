February 7, 2019
DAVENPORT - Betty Wood, 89, of Davenport passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at home.
Memorial services in celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Betty was born in 1929 in South Bend, Indiana, to Leo and Bernice Korpal. She married John Russell Wood on November 27, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 2015. Betty worked for the former Brammer Mfg Co. in Davenport, Iowa. She was a member of the Our Lady of Victory Church and VFW 2153 Auxillary in Moline, Illinois.
Those left honoring Betty's memory are her daughters, Susan (Doug) Lobdell and Sharon (John) Voss; grandchildren, Shawn (Rita) Perrin, Bret (Kate) Dale, Lindsay and Matthew Lobdell; great-grandchildren Tori, Kyle and Mallory; sister, Lorraine Filipski and sister-in-law Vonnie Korpal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Thomas and brother, Leo Korpal.
