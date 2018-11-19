June 30, 1925-November 17, 2018
BUFFALO - Beulah L. Hitchcock, 93, a resident of Buffalo, Iowa, died on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
She was born in Pitcher, Oklahoma, on June 30, 1925, the daughter of Clarence and Gladys (Freeman) Kunze. On December 22, 1945, she was united in marriage to Glen Hitchcock in Sanger, California. He preceded her in death on February 15, 1998.
Beulah will always be remembered as a devoted homemaker and loving wife, mom & grandma. She took great pride in caring for her garden and enjoyed sharing her vegetables with others.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Judy Hammons of Buffalo and Shirley (Lehman) McNair of Rock Island, Illinois; her grandchildren, Michael, Mark and Tracy; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Connie Grisham of Mountain Grove, Missouri, Bonnie Sawvell of Buffalo and Donnie Guldenpfennig of Buffalo.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tonya; her sisters, Pauline Kunze and Jackie Kincaid; and her brothers, Lonnie Jones, Louis Kunze and Ronnie Jones.
