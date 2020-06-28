Beverly Ann Smith (nee Mooney)

Beverly was born on June 3, 1928, to David P. Mooney, Sr. and Audrey Bruner Mooney in Davenport, Iowa. In 1946, she graduated from Central High School. That same year, at the age of 18, she married Charles A. Smith (Chuck) upon his return from his three-year naval deployment during WWII. The couple wed at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf, where they lived for most of their lives; they were active and altruistic members of Our Lady of Lourdes parish for many years.

Together, in a true example of committed love, they raised five children. A homemaker, Beverly was a loving and devoted mother who sang songs (“You are my Sunshine” was a favorite), read fairytales, and taught the importance of always doing your best in life. Beverly had a sweet disposition— she was always smiling and laughing—as well as a Midwestern pragmatism that was evident in her sensible adages and advice. In addition to tending to her family, she took care of her parents and her aunts, Louise, Gladys, and Marie as they aged. Always of service, she delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly and housebound most of her adult life. In her rare down time, she loved to read—often a book or more a week—and passed this love on to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching her favorite game shows and delighted in the stories and accomplishments of her many grandchildren.