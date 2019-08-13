December 15, 1928-August 10, 2019
TIPTON, Iowa - Beverly Darlene Yerington, 90, of Tipton, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, for a time of visitation. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15, at 10:30 a.m., also at Fry's. Family requests you wear casual attire. Memorials in honor of Bev may be directed to, Cedar Manor Nursing Home or Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Bev was born to Lloyd Elmer and Marie Lillian (Rife) Wood on December 15, 1928, in Tipton. She attended and graduated from Tipton High School with the class of 1946. Bev was united in marriage to Harry E. Yerington at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, on July 24, 1949.
Bev's employment years began working alongside Harry, as a Mobile Weigh Master. She was also employed with Cedar County in the Recorder and Treasurer's offices for several years before spending 20-plus years at Tipton State Bank as a receptionist, where she retired from. After retirement, Bev worked part-time at ACT in Iowa City.
Bev enjoyed golfing, playing cards with the "Friday Night Gang," and in her younger years, square dancing with Harry and her boys. She was a member of Ladies Golf, Women of the Moose and UMW Rochester Church.
Surviving Bev are her sons, Mike Yerington (Peg Bixby) and Steve Yerington (Sheryl) both from Tipton; brothers, Keith Wood (Carolyn) and Jerry Wood (Barb); grandchildren, Alan and Nick Yerington, Tracy and Troy Bergmann and Michelle Ford and eleven great-grandchildren.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant brother Gary, sister Linda and daughter-in-law Susie Yerington.