Beverly DeVrieze

August 25, 1934-September 18, 2018
SHEFFIELD, Ill. — Beverly A. DeVrieze, 84, of Sheffield and formerly of Buda and Coal Valley, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Kewanee Care Nursing Home.
Beverly was born August 25, 1934, in Putnam, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Merna (Daly) Henkins.
She married Gene Mechling. She then married Joe DeVrieze. He preceded her in death February 27, 2007.
Beverly worked at Deere & Co. in Moline, helped her late husband with the farming, made quilts, and had her own quilt club. She loved being with family and friends.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan, and the Blue Cross Mission.
Surviving are her children, Dennis (Cindy) Mechling of Buda, Linda Walters of Buda, Debra Mechling of Kewanee, Virginia Morris of Bradford, Illinois, and Marjorie (Don) Milby of Sheffield; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A graveside service will be held Friday, September 21, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Putnam Cemetery, Putnam, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to Sheffield Rescue Unit. Online Condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Mechling, Tom Walters, John Walters, Daniel Walters, Joe Milby, and Eli Landwehr.