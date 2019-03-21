November 23, 1929-March 20, 2019
GRANDVIEW - Beverly Jean Stineman, age 89, of Grandview, died Wednesday afternoon, March 20, 2019, at the Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction.
The daughter of Daniel McKay and Mabel Odle Yakle, she was born on November 23, 1929, in Wapello. Beverly married Paul Stineman on June 22, 1947, in Grandview.
She graduated from Wapello High School in 1947. Bev and Paul owned and operated the Highway Super Service, the family truck stop in Grandview, and then she was a cook for the Grandview School. She had been a member of the former Amicus Club. She enjoyed gardening, homemaking, and cooking for her family. Bev was an excellent caregiver and an ultimate grandma.
Her family includes her husband, Paul; four children, Michael & Anita Stineman of Letts, Dennis & Karron Stineman of Grandview, Christie Stineman of Grandview, and Jeffery & Richelle Stineman of Tiffin; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Eric; and eight siblings, Alene Cutkomp, Barbara Hewitt, Mackie Krahl, Dorothea Robb, Jarrett ‘Bud’ Yakle, Kay Wiele, Danny Yakle, and Janelle Buster.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Don Clark officiating. The casket bearers will be Thomas Sulentic, Zach Stineman, Brandon Stineman, Josh Whited, Chad Stumpf, and Rich Berry. A Celebration of Life Lunch Gathering will follow at the Grandview Community Bible Church Friendship Hall.
Memorial gifts will benefit the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.