Beverly Jean Bealer

May 6, 1936 - August 20, 2023

Beverly Jean Bealer was a cherished pillar of her family and a beacon of love, kindness, and selflessness to all who knew her. Born on May 6, 1936, in Milan, Illinois, to Arthur (Butter) and Davona (Bonnie) Strayer. Bev graced the world with her presence for 87 remarkable years before peacefully passing away from cancer on August 20, 2023, at her home in Coal Valley, Illinois.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities at ctcqc.org.

Bev graduated from Rock Island High School. She was an integral part of her family business, leaving an unforgettable mark with the establishment and management of Beverly Manor in Moline for 50 years. Her dedication, hard work, and commitment to the business and her family were unparalleled, and her legacy will continue to live on. Her loyalty and compassion were evident in everything she did, and she was a respected figure in her professional field.

Bev's true passion was her family and friends. She was the heart of every family gathering; her home was always filled with laughter and warmth. Her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was immeasurable. Her joy was obvious with the arrival of her great-grandchildren, Benny, Izzy, Brewer, and Bear. She was preceded in death by her husband; their son, Donald E. Bealer; her parents; sister, Janet; brother, Phil; and her godchild, Nicholas. Bev was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt and is survived by her devoted brother, Paul Strayer; and son, Bryan along with his wife, Beth, and their children: Emalee, Brandon (Ellie) Bealer of Orion, and Andrew (Brooke) Bealer of Coal Valley; her great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Each o them carries a piece of Bev's spirit within them, a testament to the love and warmth she brought into the world.

As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and countless cups of coffee. Bev's spirit will continue to inspire us all. She will be deeply missed, and her memory will forever be a beacon of love and kindness in our lives.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express condolences on her Memory Page at wendtfuneralhome.com.