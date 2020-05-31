× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 29, 1932-May 25, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Billie Gene Schlegel, 87, of Davenport passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Private family services and burial will be held at Blue Grass Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Society. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

He was born on November 29, 1932, to Clifton and Florence (Gray) Schlegel in Macomb, Illinois. He married Donna Wulf in 1961 and she preceded him in death in 2011 as has his son, Michael in 2012. Also preceding him in death were his parents, his twin Bobby, brothers, Donny, Wayne, and Earl; sisters, Ruth, Betty, Eva Mae, and Peggy.

He is survived by his son Marty (Susan) Schlegel of Davenport and three grandsons, Marty JR., Cary, and Steven; brother-in-law, Steve (Edith) Wulf.

Bill lived all of his married life in Davenport and retired from Oscar Mayer in 1992 after 40 plus years of service.

He was devoted to his family. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and many trips to Las Vegas with Donna. His favorite game was craps.

Bill had a hole in one at Emeis Golf Course on hole 17 in 1996.