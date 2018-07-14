October 7, 1948-July 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Bishop Jeffrey Van Orefice, 69, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. on Monday at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 11 a.m. to service time at the mortuary.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bishop Jeffrey passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Bishop Jeffrey was born on October 7, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York. He married Pam Hoerbert on March 1, 1975, in Emden, Illinois. He served as senior pastor at Maranatha Church of God, Davenport, for the last 30 years.
Survivors include his wife, Pam, of Davenport; daughters, Nicole (Gregory) Willard of Moline, Angela (Jonathan) Lehtola of Davenport; six grandchildren; a sister, Gail Orefice of Sheepshead Bay, New York; and brother, Sheraf Moustafa, of Brooklyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Neil Wylie; and sister, Lynn.
Memorials may be made to Maranatha Church of God, Davenport.
