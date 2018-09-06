January 15, 1922-September 4, 2018
MOLINE — Blanche Schutjer, 96, of Moline was returned home on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in two weeks, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Homewood Evangelical Free Church, 3303 60th St., Moline, with the Rev. Mark Frazee officiating. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Interment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the church or a favorite charity.
Blanche Karoline Einhorn was born January 15, 1922, in White Plains, New York, the daughter of Theresa (Schmidt) and Morris Einhorn. She married Robert Schutjer on July 22, 1944, in Tarrytown, New York. He died June 19, 1976, in Moline.
She received her B.S. degree from Long Island University, an M.A. degree from New York University, and a number of additional credited courses from Drake University. She taught in a boys reform school, junior and senior high schools and college before moving to Moline in 1963.
Blanche was active in Homewood Evangelical Free Church, president of Trinity Medical Center, United Medical Center and Moline Public Hospital auxiliaries. She was a member of the Irene Davis Be Faithful Circle of King's Daughters. She also did some tutoring at the Hispanic Methodist Church, Rock Island, and at Lincoln-Irving School, Moline. She was active in American Red Cross for a number of years, and worked on Habitat for Humanity houses in Florida and in Moline. Over the years she had been on short mission trips to Africa, Bolivia, Jamaica, Florida and Russia.
She loved to travel and managed to get to at least 58 different countries and all of the U.S. states. She and her husband lived in Iran, Israel, and Venezuela. She was an avid bowler, reader, knitter, correspondent and volunteer.
Surviving are her sister, Shirley Conway of Castleton, New York; her brother, Morris Einhorn of Melbourne, Florida; a nephew, Morris Einhorn of Hampstead, North Carolina; and numerous relatives on her late husband's side of the family.
It was Blanche's hope that she would not be mourned, but rather that her friends and relatives would revel in the joy she found in living. After her husband died, Blanche said she had “lost the love of her life, but not her love for life.”
