June 17, 1940-May 21, 2019
ILLINOIS CITY — Robert “Bob” C. Mindock, Sr., 78, of Illinois City, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, near Longville, Minn.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, Ill. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Wheelan-Pressly with burial immediately following at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, 18121 134th Ave W. Taylor Ridge, Ill. Memorials may be made to Rockridge High School Track and Field Program.
Bob was born June 17, 1940, in Joliet, Ill., a son of John “Russ” and Hazel Redhead Mindock. He graduated from Sherrard High School, Class of 1958, and later from Augustana College, Rock Island. Bob was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Charlene A. Bloom on August 10, 1964, in Chicago, Ill. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2008.
Bob was a division superintendent for I.H. Farmall Works, Rock Island, for many years. He later was a supervisor for Bandag, Muscatine, until his retirement.
Bob will be fondly remembered as a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa. He adored his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman.
Surviving are his children, Rob (Ann) Mindock, Jr., Muscatine, Iowa, Kurt Mindock, Illinois City, Ill., and Laura (Shannon) Prince, Tiffin, Iowa; grandchildren, Levi, Kaylee, Daytona, Landon and Charley; sister, Mary Lindley, Coyne Center, Ill.; many nieces and nephews from the Leingang, Lindley and Mindock families; sister-in-law, Lynn DeLoatch, Jacksonville, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Tom Leingang, Sherrard.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, John Mindock, and sister, Joan Leingang.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.