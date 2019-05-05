October 2, 1943-May 1, 2019
BETTENDORF - Bob G. Greenhill, 75, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Iowa Masonic Nursing Home, Bettendorf.
He was born on October 2, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Wilson and Frances (Clingan) Greenhill.
Bob married Linda Sewell on February 23, 1968, in Cleveland. They have one son, James of Princeton, Iowa. Bob and Linda moved to Iowa in 1972. Bob worked as a machinist for Bowe Machine for 17 years before retiring.
He was a member of the Moline Church of Christ and Early Morning Lodge #672, Bettendorf.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of Bettendorf, Iowa, and James of Princeton, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Alice Elliott, and brother-in-law, Samuel Elliott.
Memorials may be directed to the family, or the donor's charity of choice.
There are no services planned at this time.
