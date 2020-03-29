Bobby “Bob” J. Walker

June 4, 1938-March 27, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Bobby J. “Bob” Walker, 81, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.

Private family services will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Masonic Health Facility or to Genesis Hospice.

He was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on June 4, 1938, the son of Charles and Ruth (Guthrie) Walker. On February 17, 1973, he was united in marriage to Theresa L. Wulf in Rock Island.

Bob was an entrepreneur in many types of business ventures for over 40 years. He also worked and retired from International Harvester in Rock Island where he had worked for ten years. He was a member of the former Tipton Moose Lodge in Tipton, Iowa.

An adventurous person who enjoyed a variety of interests, Bob especially loved flying his own airplane, participating in Taekwondo and making people laugh.