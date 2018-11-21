April 19, 1948-November 14, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Mr. Bobby Ray Clinton, 70, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2018, at North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Davenport Friends Church, 1915 Ridgeview Drive, Davenport, followed by a celebration of life at noon.
Bobby Ray Clinton was born on April 19, 1948, in Meridian, Mississippi, to Arlean Clinton. He was her only child. He was raised by his grandmother, Mrs. Viola Clinton, along with her children. His aunts and uncles never regarded “Bob” as a nephew; he was their brother. Bob was educated in Davenport and Rock Island, Illinois, school systems.
He was united in marriage to Pamela Ann Staten on January 17, 1969, in Rock Island, IL. Three children were born to this union, Caprice, Victor and Ebony,
Bob and Pam moved to California where he lived for over two decades before returning to Davenport. Once back in Iowa, Bob attended Scott Community College Truck Driving School and became a licensed truck driver. Until his retirement, he worked as an 18-wheeler long-haul truck driver. He often said, “Being a truck driver is the best job in the world!”
Bob loved and idolized his three children and his four grandchildren. Every chance he got, he would talk about those kids. He looked forward to spending every Christmas in California with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time with his extended family and friends. He never missed an opportunity to gather and socialize with family members. He stayed in contact with his aunts and uncles and many of his first cousins. More importantly, Bob kept a close relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!
Memorials can be made to the family or to the Davenport Friends Church New Beginning.
Those left to honor his memory includes, daughter Caprice Clinton, Las Vegas, Nevada, son Victor Clinton, Illinois, and daughter Ebony (Todd) Brown, Boston, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Maurice Jr., Iowa City, Deja and Alexia, Las Vegas, and Victor Clinton Jr., Kansas City, Missouri; one great-grandson, Jordon Jay Clinton, Kansas City; four uncles, Abraham Clinton, Ernest (Diane) Clinton and Hubert Clinton, all of Davenport, and William (Bessie) Clinton, Marietta, Georgia; five aunts, Minnie Hardy, Sylvia Wilson, Sarah (Robert) Ankum and Essie (Wilson) Thomas, all of Davenport, and Betty A. Rogers, Rock Island; his ex-wife, Pam Staten, Moreno Valley, California; his companion and friend of 23 years, Saundra Leavy of Minneapolis; 40 first cousins, and many other extended cousins; two best friends, Hyde and Duck; and many more relatives, neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Arlean Clinton Peterson in 2010; his grandmother, Viola Clinton; his mother-in-law, Margret Staten; three uncles; and six first cousins.