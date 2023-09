Bonita (Bonnie) Mae (Borchers) Anderson

September 21, 1936 - September 1, 2023

Bonita (Bonnie) Mae (Borchers) Anderson, 86, Bennett, Iowa, entered her eternal resting place on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.

Per Bonnies wishes, no services will be held. A Private burial will be held at a later date.

Bonnie was born on September 21, 1936 to Rollin and Minnie Borchers. She graduated from Bennett High School in 1954. She married Roscoe (Rick) Anderson on August 21, 1954. Bonnie adored her family and loved spending time with them.

Bonnie is survived by their two children: Kris (Terry) Yutesler, and Michael (Linda) Anderson, all of Bennett; four grandchildren: Michael (Julie) Yutesler, Jennifer (Shane) Burmeister, Steven (Robin) Anderson, and Jena (Karl) Drapeaux; nine great-grandchildren: Justin and Gavin Yutesler, Madison, and Mason Burmeister, Kinsley, Sadie and Blakely Anderson, Damien and Adaleigh Drapeaux; two sisters: Karen (Don) Whitmer, and Carla Simon.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick; brother, Kenny Borchers; brother-in-law, Marty Simon; and granddaughter, Jodi Ann Anderson.