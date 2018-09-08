August 29, 1955-September 2, 2018
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bonnee Luann Cassedy of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at the age of 63.
Bonnee was born in Muscatine on August 29, 1955. Her parents were Edward K. Cassedy II of Baltimore, Maryland, and Donna Cameron Hodge of Muscatine. Bonnee graduated from St. Ambrose University in Davenport with a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and finance followed by a master's of business administration. Bonnee's education and experience led her to an extensive career working with non-profits, providing management and consultation in the field of welfare reform, public policy development, and program management and funding. Bonnee's current employer for the last 10 years was The Salvation Army at the Florida Divisional Headquarters in Lutz, Florida, as an invaluable member of the Social Services Department as a Grants and Contracts Manager.
Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, Mary Yvonne Aubrey (Glen) of Urbana, Iowa, Jason Chamberlin (Andra) of Canton, Illinois, and Cameron Chamberlin of Oskaloosa, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Aesia, Whitney, Jon Cameron, Jace, Alex and Madison. Bonnee was preceded in death by her son, Specialist Zachary Thomas-Johnson, and her parents.
“A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.” Winnie-the-Pooh Bonnee leaves a host of friends to honor and celebrate her life. Her other sibling, Lisa Forsyth, will attend to Bonnee's last wishes that she be cremated and her ashes laid to rest in Key West, Florida.
We are all grateful for the condolences, shared memories and kind words. Donations can be made in honor of Bonnee Cassedy to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation at SCCF, P.O. Box 839, Sanibel, FL 33957. Please note: “For Sea Turtle Program” or at www.sccf.org.