Bonnie B. Gibbs

July 21, 1939 - July 24, 2023

Bonnie B. Gibbs, 84, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospital.

Bonnie was born July 21, 1939, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to the late Wesley and Dorothy (Huff) Brinkman.

Bonnie graduated Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree as a dental hygienist (and also a member of Pi Beta Phi). She worked in Chicago, Switzerland, Hollywood, on Ship Hope, and throughout the Quad Cities for over 40 years. She contributed to her profession's growth and was active in dental hygiene associations across various locations.

Bonnie embraced her role as a devoted single mother to her two sons. Working multiple dental hygiene jobs, she ensured her sons thrived in school, sports, Boy Scouts, and pursuing their passions. Her involvement in community, dental health, politics, and church showcased her commitment to others. Her strength, love, and resilience inspire all.

Bonnie's intelligence, wisdom and sense of adventure shone brightly throughout her life. Her dedication to health extended beyond her profession. Bonnie studied eastern medicine and macrobiotics, maintaining remarkable health throughout her life and never entered a doctors office for over 45 years until the end.

Bonnie's legacy will live on in the hearts of her loving sons, extended family, and all who knew her.

Bonnie is survived by two sons: Timothy Gibbs of Mesa, Arizona, and Anthony Gibbs of Miami, Florida; one sister, Mary (Chris Kerr) of Morton, Illinois; one grandson, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Wesley Brinkman.

A memorial service will honor her life on Friday August 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at 4929 Wisconsin Ave, Davenport, IA (LDS/Mormon church, Bettendorf Ward building).

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/bonnie-gibbs/donate/.