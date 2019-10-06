October 15, 1940-October 3, 2019
DAVENPORT - Bonnie Bruckman Lyphout, 78, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on October 3rd, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Bonnie was born to Raymond and Lois (Stanley) Bruckman on October 15th, 1940, in Rock Island, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to either St Paul The Apostle Catholic Church or Alleman High School. Online condolences may be made to www.rungemortuary.com
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7th, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary. A public Rosary service will be held at 4 p.m. A funeral mass with be held on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa.
Bonnie was united in marriage to Dan Lyphout on October 9th, 1965, in Rock Island, Ill. Together they had three beautiful children. Bonnie spent a majority of her life taking care of her family and dedicating her time to her children. Bonnie was also a proud Alleman High School graduate.
Bonnie was passionate about her flower gardens, embroidery and quilting. She also created porcelain dolls and porcelain doll clothing. She loved preparing food and planning parties for all of her many friends. She was a social butterfly in that way. She always decorated the house for every single holiday. But most of all Bonnie's passion was her love for her children, grandchildren and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, children; Angela (Lyphout) Foust, Mark Lyphout and Matthew Lyphout, brother; John Bruckman, grandchildren; KC Lyphout, Chelsea Lyphout and Joshua Lyphout, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bonnie was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister; Mary Dailey.